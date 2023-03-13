No Champions League, no problem! Chelsea set to seal Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig regardless of top-four finish

Chelsea's deal to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig is in place regardless of how their season ends, with the forward set to join for €60m.

Nkunku to Chelsea already confirmed

No going back for Frenchman

Announcement expected at end of season

WHAT HAPPENED? In the latest episode of Chelsea's outlandish transfer business, Nkunku's move to Stamford Bridge is completely done and will go through regardless of where the Blues finish in the Premier League this season. That is according to Sky Sports Germany, who report that the Frenchman will definitely be a Chelsea player next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nkunku only signed a new contract at RB Leipzig in June 2022, but had been linked with a move to Chelsea throughout the back end of last year before reports began to confirm the deal as done, merely a third of the way into the 2022-23 season. Plettenberg reports that there is now no exit option for the player in the deal, which will cost Chelsea some €60m (£52m/$64m). Nkunku will pen a long-term deal at the club, with an official announcement likely to come at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 25-year-old will be joining an already incredibly bloated squad that head coach Graham Potter has only just begun to get a handle on in recent weeks. Chelsea put together a frantic January transfer window and added the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix to their attacking roster, but now must find a way to make room for Nkunku's impending arrival also.

Departures are expected in summer, with Mason Mount stalling on a new contract. But even with those exits, the Blues have been linked with making Felix's loan stay at the Bridge a permanent one, which would only give Potter even more of a headache next season, albeit a rather good one to have.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? It's been a productive season thus far for Nkunku, who has bagged 17 goals from 27 games in all competitions despite struggling with injuries. But while he and RB Leipzig look good for a place in the Champions League next season, Chelsea are still desperately trying to find a way out of the Premier League's mid-table.