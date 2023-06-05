Carlo Ancelotti insists Real Madrid have a plan to mitigate for star striker Karim Benzema's sudden exit

Carlo Ancelotti indicates that Los Blancos will sign strikers in the summer window after Karim Benzema's heartbreaking departure.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid's manager has expressed his desire to find possible replacements for the departing Benzema. The French forward is scheduled to leave Los Blancos and join Al-Ittihad next season after spending 14 years with the Spanish heavyweights. With Benzema gone, Ancelotti would have to explore his options in the forward department in the upcoming summer window to fill the gap left by the club veteran.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Marca about Benzema's departure, Ancelotti suggested, “His [Benzema’s] decision is part of the transition process that Real Madrid began years ago. We have time to think carefully about what we want to do, [I am] convinced that it will be a competitive squad next year,”

“It is evident that four forwards are leaving, we have to get involved in that area, and we are going to do so. There is time to take action,”

“We are looking for a striker with goals, who combines well, the profile of a striker. But games are not only won with forwards, but sometimes without them, defences win games too. We have two youngsters with a lot of prominence in Vinicius and Rodrygo,” stated the Italian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema's departure has aligned with the departures of Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard as well leaving the Italian manager short of options in the upcoming season. With Los Blancos failing to win La Liga and the Champions League, Ancelotti would be hoping to bring a suitable replacement next season. Real Madrid have been linked to multiple names across Europe with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane being the primary target. The club is also linked to the likes of Kai Havertz and Roberto Firmino and it'll be crucial to see who replaces the record-breaker goal scorer at Real Madrid.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? With Real Madrid's season coming to an end after a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club on Sunday, all the focus will shift to the transfer window. While signing a striker would be their primary target, Ancelotti would also be focused on getting the signature of other targets including Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.