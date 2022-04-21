Burnley vs Southampton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Burnley is set to take on Southampton on Thursday in a Premier League match. Southampton currently sits 12th in the Premier League standings, while Burnley is in 18th.

Watch Burnley vs Southampton on fuboTV (try for free)

The last meeting of these teams came in October, with the sides drawing 2-2. Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet scored a pair of goals in the match, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win, as Tino Livramento and Armando Broja each scored goals for Southampton.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Burnley vs. Southampton Date April 21, 2022 Times 2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Burnley roster Goalkeepers Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Waller Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Richards, Dodgson Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet Forwards Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra

If the season ended now, Burnley would find itself relegated. The team has won just four matches all season, the lowest number in the EPL, but has salvaged things somewhat by drawing 13 times. It’s not farfetched to see this team make its way out of the relegation zone over the final few games.

The Clarets are on their sixth consecutive season in England’s top flight, but things have been trending down, with finishes of 15th or worse in two of the past three seasons, coupled with this year’s struggles.

Burnley is coming off of a 1-1 draw with West Ham that saw Wout Weghorst score the team’s lone goal.

Predicted Burnley starting XI: Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Lowton, Cornet, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Weghorst, Rodriguez; Pope.

Position Southampton roster Goalkeepers McCarthy, Caballero, Lewis, Forster Defenders Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Small, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery Midfielders Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Chauke Forwards Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott, Olaigbe

Southampton enters this match fresh off of a surprise win on Saturday, when the team took down Arsenal by a 1-0 score. Jan Bednarek scored the game’s only goal in the 44th minute. That win was made all the more shocking by what preceded it: a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on April 9.

While Southampton’s surprise run as a top 10 EPL team during the mid-2010s is a thing of the past, this season has steadied things for a team that had been in danger of relegation in three of the last four campaigns.

Predicted Southampton starting XI: Valery, Lyanco, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Perraud, Armstrong, Broja, Elyounoussi; Forster.

Last five results

Burnley results Southampton results West Ham 1-1 Burnley (Apr 17) Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16) Norwich 2-0 Burnley (Apr 10) Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (Apr 9) Burnley 3-2 Everton (Apr 6) Leeds 1-1 Southampton (Apr 2) Burnley 0-2 Man City (Apr 2) Southampton 1-4 Man City (Mar 20) Brentford 2-0 Burnley (Mar 12) Southampton 1-2 Watford (Mar 13)

Head-to-head