Belgium vs Morocco
Where's Bounou? BBC commentators fail to notice Morocco change goalkeepers just before kick off and repeatedly call Munir Mohamedi wrong name
Ewan Gennery
8:35 AM EST 11/27/22
WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco's goalkeeper Bounou is not currently playing for his national team despite being named in the team sheet and singing the national anthem and the BBC commentators have not noticed he is not in goal yet. Several times commentator Guy Mowbray has referred to Munir Mohamed as Bounou.
More to follow...
