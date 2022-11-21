'Blurred vision' behind Maguire withdrawal during England win over Iran

Harry Maguire was forced off during the second half of England's World Cup opener against Iran with a suspected concussion.

Maguire played 71 mins of Group B clash

Subbed for Dier with score at 4-1

Had been checked for a concussion

WHAT HAPPENED? BBC presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker has revealed the reason behind Maguire's withdrawal against Iran, saying "Harry Maguire has blurred vision, but is all alright otherwise, that's the news that is coming out of the England dressing room." The Manchester United defender was substituted for Eric Dier in the 71st minute of the Group B encounter, with England's medical team performing concussion checks on the defender before he left the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire was a somewhat controversial inclusion in Gareth Southgate's final World Cup squad after losing his place in the United team at club level, but he allayed any fears over his fitness with his performance against Iran. The 29-year-old was colossal at the back alongside John Stones, but will now face further assessment before being cleared for a return to the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? With the centre-back having seemingly avoided concussion, it will be hoped he can be available for England's second group-stage outing against the United States on Friday.