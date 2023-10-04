'There’s a bit of Ruud van Nistelrooy in there' - Rasmus Hojlund's stunning two-goal Champions League display leaves Man Utd legend Paul Scholes 'really excited'

Paul Scholes said that Rasmus Hojlund's two-goal performance for Manchester United in the Champions League reminded him of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Hojlund reminds Scholes of Van Nistelrooy

20-year-old scored brace vs Galatasaray

Joined United from Atalanta over summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund scored two superb goals against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, although United ended up losing 3-2. United now sit bottom of Group A with zero points from two games, but despite the disappointment, club legend Scholes was excited by the young Danish striker and compared him to his prolific former team-mate Van Nistelrooy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When United lose a game like this, you’re normally really disappointed but I think I see enough in the team tonight which really excited me," Scholes said on TNT Sports. "Hojlund, especially, took his two goals brilliantly. I absolutely loved his second goal, in particular. He gave the centre-half no chance with a clean pair of heels. He also had another goal disallowed and I thought: 'Wow, there’s a bit of [Ruud] van Nistelrooy in there.' He really excited me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund gave United an early lead when he met Marcus Rashford's cross with a bullet diving header. After former United man Wilfried Zaha pegged the home side back, Hojlund restored the advantage with a brilliant solo effort that saw him dribble from the halfway line before dinking the ball over the goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND AND UNITED?: United have endured their worst start to a season since 1986, but with three goals in two European outings, Hojlund has hit the ground running. Next up for the 20-year-old and the Red Devils is a home Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.