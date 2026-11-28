Share Follow GOAL on Google Subscribe to The Rondo The Rondo brings you a bit of everything: stories that matter, sharp insight, and the best and sometimes funniest of the beautiful game, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Frank Lampard admitted "the better team won" after Coventry were beaten 3-0 by Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a Sean Longstaff double sinking his side. The Sky Blues boss was frustrated by the way his team conceded, but insisted the result will not define their season and turned his attention to Tuesday's visit of Ipswich.

Advertisement

Lampard concedes Leeds were superior

Lampard admitted "the better team won" after Coventry were beaten 3-0 by Leeds at Elland Road. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he said: "The better team won, that was clear. The positive is we haven't played like that much this season, maybe Arsenal in the first game."

Calvert-Lewin, who recently signed a new contract, opened the scoring five minutes before half-time, and Longstaff added a second on the stroke of the interval before wrapping up the win midway through the second half. The result lifted Leeds to sixth, while Coventry are just three points above the relegation zone.

Coventry boss frustrated by sloppy goals

"In recent games we have shown a real competition and energy and today is one where we fell below that and Leeds were on it and are a very good team," Lampard continued.

He added: "Both goals [in the first half] were disappointing from our point of view, you can't allow Dominic Calvert-Lewin the freedom to stroll in like that. To come here and get on top is not easy. It's disappointing but I know how much the boys are giving. Leeds have been in this league for a couple of years and are in a different phase."

Advertisement Advertisement

Away form a growing concern

The defeat was a painful return to Elland Road for Lampard, whose Derby side famously knocked Leeds out of the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2019 after the Spygate scandal. Coventry have now won just one of their six away league games this season, against Nottingham Forest.

Premier League Matches Everton vs Liverpool Fubo

Crystal Palace vs Hull City Fubo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Fubo

Arsenal vs Manchester City Fubo

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Fubo









However, Lampard insisted the setback would not derail the newly promoted side. "These games can happen, will they define our season? No. But the reaction in games coming up is important and it's important we learn from it," he said.

Ipswich clash now crucial

Coventry return to the CBS Arena on Tuesday to face Ipswich, and Lampard knows the importance of that fixture. "The next one against Ipswich, those are the games that will define our season," he said.