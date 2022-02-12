Berhalter suggests he's unsure how best to use Reyna as he explains lack of World Cup minutes for Dortmund star

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has explained the reasons behind Gio Reyna's lack of World Cup minutes in Qatar.

Gio Reyna yet to start for USMNT

Playmaker came on in England draw

Berhalter insists Reyna can help team

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has suggested he is unsure how best to use Gio Reyna at the World Cup having only brought him on once but insists the talented playmaker can have an impact for his team in the knockout stages of the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters on Friday, Berhalter said of Reyna's lack of minutes: "I think a lot of it comes down to timing and circumstance. If you look at how the games have unfolded, we've had the lead and had to hold on to the lead later in games. The only game that we didn't have that scenario, we actually put him in to help get the victory. So it's just how we can use him in the most effective way. He's a really talented player and we're looking for the right moment but he can no doubt help this team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter is right in his assertion that his side have led games in the group stage and so a more defensive approach was needed. Acknowledging Reyna's talent, the 20-year-old can be a key creator from the bench when it's win or bust in the knockouts.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT face a tough task when they take on the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday but Borussia Dortmund midfielder Reyna will be hoping he is given a chance to show what he can do on the World Cup stage.