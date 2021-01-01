Bayern suffer Lewandowski injury blow as striker ruled out for Champions League tie against PSG

Bayern Munich have confirmed that star striker Robert Lewandowski will miss four weeks due to sprained ligaments in his right knee.

The injury will see Lewandowski miss both legs of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final against PSG, which are set to take place April 7 and 13.

The Poland international is having another sensational campaign, scoring 42 times for Bayern in all competitions thus far.

More to follow...