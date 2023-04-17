Bayern Munich ‘will try everything’ to sell Sadio Mane this summer following Leroy Sane bust-up and Thomas Tuchel appointment

Bayern Munich will reportedly “try everything” to sell Sadio Mane in the summer transfer window following his bust-up with Leroy Sane.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal international forward, who moved to the Allianz Arena from Liverpool in 2022, is seeing serious questions asked of his future following a dressing room scuffle with club colleague Sane. A Champions League defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium led to tempers boiling over in the Bayern camp.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sane has been seen sporting a swollen lip, with Mane dropped from Bayern’s squad for a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim. Sky Germany claims that the Bundesliga giants are now looking to offload a proven performer following his breach of club discipline, claiming: “Bayern will try everything to offload Sadio Mane in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn’t fit his system.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is also being suggested that Mane has been stung with a club-record fine of “far beyond €300,000” following his altercation with Sane, with the 31-year-old being hit with financial and sporting sanctions.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern are due to face City again in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, with it yet to be determined whether Mane will have any part to play in that contest or within Tuchel’s long-term plans.