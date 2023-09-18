Barcelona to treat Pedri injury with caution after latest setback - but he could make return just in time for huge Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona will not rush Pedri back to fitness as they will remain cautious during the midfielder's recovery period.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona midfielder picked up an injury on his right thigh during training on August 24 and was supposed to return to action in a month's time but according to Sport, Pedri will take more time to recover and is not expected to return to action before the end of October.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Catalan giants will not repeat their past mistake of rushing the player back to the pitch and instead will back him to recover fully before he takes the field again. The good news for the Catalan giants is that the Spanish international could become fit before the all-important El Clasico against rivals Real Madrid that is scheduled to take place on October 28.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will next take on Antwerp in the Champions League on Tuesday.