Watch: Aubameyang opens scoring on Clasico debut as Barcelona lead at half-time vs Real Madrid

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's dream start to his Barcelona career continued on Sunday as he fired the Blaugrana into the lead during his first Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Gabon international has made a big impact at Camp Nou since moving from Arsenal on a free transfer in February.

And he needed just 29 minutes to open his Clasico account and turn the showpiece fixture in the Catalans' favour.

Watch Aubameyang net debut Clasico goal for Barca (UK and US only)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marks his first #ElClasico with a goal! 🔥🔥



He heads in for Barcelona after an outstanding assist from Ousmane Dembele 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hm2Ntwr6e8 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 20, 2022 AUBAMEYANG WITH HIS FIRST EL CLASICO GOAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QIPm8r81Ji — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2022

Further reading