Arsenal vs Southampton: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal host bottom-ranked Southampton as they look to increase the gap to 7 points at the top of the table

Arsenal will be bidding to separate the gap between themselves and Manchester City to 7 points when they face bottom-ranked Southampton in the Premier League.

The Gunners have dropped points in consecutive fixtures after draws against Liverpool and West Ham United- adding spice to the title race.

With Mikel Arteta’s men scheduled to play Manchester City in what could be a title-deciding fixture, the Gunners will look to add another win under their belt before their clash against Pep’s team.

The North London outfit have been a formidable outfit playing at home having picked 38 points from 15 fixtures and they could easily brush aside the Saints at home.

Bottom-ranked Southampton will look to provide an upset at the Emirates Stadium when they faced Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Despite the Saints occupying the last spot in the table, Southampton have accumulated more points playing on the road than in their own backyard.

Ruben Selles’ men have accumulated 13 points out of the 23 available playing away from the St. Mary Stadium but they have lost 4 out of their previous 5 fixtures in the league, throwing them in the relegation spot.

A win at the Emirates could see Southampton leapfrog Leicester City in the Premier League table and put more pressure on the teams with the English league experiencing one of the closest relegation battles in recent memory.

Arsenal vs Southampton probable line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Thomas, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

Southampton XI (4-4-2): Bazunu; Perraud, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana; Alcaraz, Onuachu

Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE updates

Arsenal's next fixtures

The Gunners travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on the 26th of April in a crucial fixture before hosting Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on the 3rd of May. Arteta's men then lock horns with Newcastle United at St. James Park on 7th of May.