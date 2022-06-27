Arsenal confirm squad number for USMNT star Turner as goalkeeper officially completes £8m transfer

The Gunners have welcomed another shot-stopping option onto their books as they step up preparations for the 2022-23 campaign

Arsenal have officially completed the signing of United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner, with the 28-year-old linking up with the Gunners after bidding farewell to MLS side the New England Revolution.

A deal for the USMNT star was done back in February, with Turner allowed to remain in his homeland until the summer as he bids to become the USMNT's No.1 for the 2022 World Cup.

Turner is now ready to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale at Emirates Stadium, with an £8 million ($10m) deal bringing him onto the Gunners' books.

What shirt number will Turner wear at Arsenal?

It has been announced that Turner will take the No.30 jersey at the Emirates Stadium.

He inherits that shirt from Eddie Nkeitah, with the striker who recently signed a new contract with the Gunners opting to move into the No.14 spot that was once occupied by club legend Thierry Henry.

Turner will also be following in the footsteps of the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Yossi Benayoun and Jeremie Aliadiere when it comes to filling the No.30 berth in Arsenal’s squad.

Is Turner ready to make an impact at Arsenal?

Turner’s arrival in north London is likely to nudge German goalkeeper Bernd Leno through the exits as he goes in search of more regular game time.

Ramsdale has become the go-to option for Mikel Arteta between the sticks, but Turner is expected to challenge for the right to take on starting duties.

Arteta has told Arsenal’s official website: “Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad.

“He has shown with his performances in recent years in both MLS and at international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season.

“We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Technical director Edu added: “We are delighted that Matt is joining us. Matt is a goalkeeper with established qualities and experience, who will be a great addition to our squad.

“We identified Matt some time ago and worked hard to ensure that his transfer was complete so he could join us in time for our pre-season in July.

“We now look forward to Matt joining us, settling into his new home and working ahead of next season.”

