Arsenal's business might not be done yet! Fenerbahce considering move for Jorginho with Turkish transfer window still open

Arsenal's business in the transfer market might not be done yet, as Turkish club Fenerbahce are reportedly considering a move for midfielder Jorginho.

Fenerbahce eye Italy midfielder

Little playing time this term

Turkish window closes September 15

WHAT HAPPENED? Turkish journalist Arda Biben reports the Turkish giants are on the hunt for a midfield 'number six' with Jorginho one of the prime targets, alongside Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. Intermediaries have been instructed by Fenerbahce to negotiate prices for the players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An exit for Jorginho would end a short but sweet spell at The Emirates. The Brazilian-born midfielder arrived in the winter transfer window as Arsenal sought to bolster the squad for an ultimately unsuccessful title challenge. Despite making some valuable contributions in the second half of last season, playing time has been harder to come by this term; he has played just 17 Premier League minutes in 2023/24.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & JORGINHO? Jorginho will likely await an opportunity from the bench when the Gunners host Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday.