Arsenal complete £40m signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber as he makes 'something special' statement in announcement video

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax in a £40m ($52m) deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have announced the signing of Timber on a long-term contract. The Gunners have been negotiating with Ajax for some time and have finally announced the deal to bring the defender into the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber, who has explained that he wants to be a part of "something special" at Arsenal, follows Kai Havertz as Mikel Arteta's second signing of the summer, and the Gunners are also hopeful of signing Declan Rice from West Ham. Timber moves after making 121 appearances for Ajax, as well as winning 15 caps for the Netherlands.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in his announcement video, Timber said: "When I watched games with my brothers when I was a kid, of course I wanted to play for one of the biggest and best teams in the world but I really had a sense that it had to be a team that plays the right way, a club that has the right values, that develops young talent and has an unbreakable bond with its supporters. Now that I'm here, I feel at home already. Something special is happening here and I want to be part of it. Now let's get to work."

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal play the Major League Soccer All-Stars next week but it remains to be seen if Timber will be involved.