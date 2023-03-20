‘Anything is possible’ – Christian Pulisic remains confident at Chelsea as USMNT star discusses top-four challenge

Christian Pulisic claims “anything is possible” when it comes to Chelsea’s top-four challenge, with there still all to play for in the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have endured a testing 2022-23 campaign, with Graham Potter struggling to rid his side of the inconsistency that cost predecessor Thomas Tuchel his job. Chelsea have entered the latest international break sat 10th in the table, with two more points dropped in a disappointing and dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton last time out, but they are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Pulisic believes they remain capable of securing qualification for the 2023-23 edition of that competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: The United States international forward has said: "We have built our confidence. I like the way we are playing in a lot of ways. This game [against Everton] was unfortunate but we can be proud of overcoming that tough spell we had and we are trying to look forward.

"We are a confident team, we know we have good enough players to do some damage in the Champions League and we need to focus on the Prem and still fight to get in that top four and do the best we can in both competitions. If we string a couple of wins together we can make the top four. We still have to play the teams above us. Anything is possible. We are going to keep fighting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic was handed a rare start against Everton, with the 24-year-old enduring form and fitness issues this season, and he believes the added competition he now faces for minutes at Chelsea is a positive for all concerned – with a number of big-money signings starting to find their feet. The USMNT star added: “So many players in the squad and we are getting to know each other. I think we are developing. You can see it on the pitch. Enzo [Fernandez] and Mateo Kovacic, playing so well together. It is starting to click. We still have a way to go but you can see the improvement.”

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic has seen questions asked of his future at Stamford Bridge, as he approaches the final 12 months of his current contract, but he will be hoping to silence any doubters when Chelsea return to action on April 1 with a home date against Aston Villa.