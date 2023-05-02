‘Antony looked amazing on YouTube!’ – Amad Diallo not ready for Man Utd despite highlight reel, says Paul Parker

Amad Diallo’s highlight reel does not mean he is ready for Manchester United, with Paul Parker pointing out that Antony looked good “on YouTube”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international winger has been catching the eye this season during a loan spell at Championship side Sunderland, with 12 goals and four assists recorded through 39 appearances in all competitions. There have been suggestions that Amad could be absorbed back into Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford in 2023-24, but Parker is eager to point out that anybody can look impressive when their best bits are cobbled together and that a hot prospect may benefit more from another stint outside of Manchester.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Parker, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, has told FutFanatico: “I don´t think that Amad Diallo is going to play a role next season. Sunderland are on a good run at the moment, so they are on a high. I’ve seen some games with him and he has done well but I’m still not sure about him. I expect him to go out on loan again because Man United wants him to play games and he is not going to do that at Man United.

“Those people saying that on social media might have seen a YouTube compilation with Diallo but remember what Antony looked like on YouTube. He was amazing. Football is not YouTube and he can’t claim a regular spot yet. Antony is still a better player but maybe in the future, Diallo can do something for Man United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While urging patience with Amad, Parker believes there are issues for United to address in wide areas – with 29-goal top scorer Marcus Rashford the only forward to offer any kind of consistency this season. Ex-Red Devils full-back Parker added: “I can’t come out and say that Man United have missed Alejandro Garnacho because he never was a regular player. And the wide area has been a huge problem for Man United. I´m always wondering, how come all Man United´s wide players are being so vulnerable all the time. None of the wide players has been consistent. Rashford has scored goals but has been very inconsistent in general play, [Jadon] Sancho has been inconsistent, Antony has been inconsistent and I could just continue like that.”

WHAT NEXT? Sunderland have an outside chance of claiming a play-off spot on the final day of the Championship season, while United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League and a FA Cup triumph to sit alongside their Carabao Cup win.