Ansu Fati scores in first Barcelona appearance in 10 months

Ansu Fati scores for Barcelona in his first game in 10 months as his side beat Levante 3-0 on Sunday.

The 18-year-old had been out of action since last November, having suffered a torn meniscus on his left knee in a clash with Real Betis.

The Spain international came off the bench to replace striker Luuk de Jong with less than 10 minutes left of the game and went on to score in stoppage time.

What was Ansu Fati's goal like?

Eric Garcia's pass made its way towards Fati through a dummy from Memphis Depay.

As the Levante defence failed to deal with the danger, the Barca youth academy graduate took possession in the middle of the visitors' half and charged towards goal.

Despite full-back Jorge Miramon's attempt to block his path, he created space with a quick change of direction and sent it bouncing beyond goalkeeper Aitor from outside the box.

