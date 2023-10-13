Andy Robertson injury update issued by Scotland boss Steve Clark after Liverpool defender forced off during Spain defeat

Scotland manager Steve Clarke issued an update on Andy Robertson's injury after the Liverpool defender hurt his shoulder against Spain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back clattered into Unai Simon during Scotland's 2-0 defeat against La Roja. As he limped off the pitch, flanked by two medical staff, he was spotted keeping his arm in a makeshift sling and was replaced by Nathan Patterson.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously he hurt his shoulder. We'll have a look and he (Robertson) will go back to his club now," Clarke told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Robertson's injury has put Scotland in a spot of bother as his backup, Real Sociedad's Kieran Tierney, is also out nursing a hamstring injury.

"It always seems to happen when you lose one player in a position. We lose Kieran then Andy picks up a shoulder injury. We'll see how it is and how it settles down. Hopefully he's good for his club as soon as possible and ready to help us in November," Clarke added.

WHAT NEXT? Robertson will definitely miss Scotland's next friendly against France on Tuesday and faces a race against time to be fit to take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on October 21.