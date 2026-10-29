Andoni Iraola heaps praise on Liverpool's fearless youngsters after Carabao Cup shootout win over Chelsea

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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has lauded the bravery of his teenage stars following a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Chelsea at Anfield. The Reds progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, with several academy graduates playing pivotal roles.

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Iraola trusts the academy process

Iraola expressed immense pride in the performance of Liverpool's young players after they navigated a high-pressure Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea. While Blues boss Xabi Alonso opted for a side full of experienced internationals, Iraola showed significant faith in his youth ranks. The gamble paid off as the Merseyside outfit held their own during a tense 1-1 draw before eventually triumphing 6-5 in a marathon penalty shootout.

"I think they did a good job. I think they deserved the right to play because they were also very good against Spurs in the last round. We told them, they are first-team players and we are confident if they have to play. They showed us they had a very good level and they helped us a lot," Iraola told Sky Sports.

Tactical battle and shootout drama

The match itself was a cagey affair, with both tactical setups limiting the number of clear-cut opportunities at either end of the pitch. Iraola acknowledged that there was very little to separate the two sides over the course of the ninety minutes. He noted that the game swung back and forth, with both teams enjoying periods of sustained pressure without ever truly finding a way to kill the contest off before the final whistle.

"I think it was quite a level game. Very competitive, not a lot of chances for both teams. There were moments for us, moments for them. We are really happy with the performances of a lot of the players and obviously happy to finish on the right end of the penalty shoot-out because it gave us the chance to be in the draw," the Liverpool head coach explained.

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Mamardashvili the hero in goal

While the outfield youngsters grabbed the headlines, goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili earned special praise for his heroics between the sticks. The Georgian international was a calming presence throughout the evening and produced the decisive moment when he denied Emmanuel Emegha from twelve yards. His ability to stay focused during the chaotic final moments of the shootout proved to be the difference for the home side.

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Iraola was quick to point out that the goalkeeper’s mental strength was just as important as his physical reflexes during the high-stakes finale. "It's not like the game is finished. You have to keep the concentration level, you have to focus on the things you have to control. I think Giorgi was close to stopping a lot of the shots. He did a very good job," Iraola added.

Arsenal challenge looms on the horizon

Liverpool now face a quick turnaround as they prepare for a massive Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday. The Reds are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak at Anfield, and Iraola is keen to maintain that momentum despite the heavy physical toll of the midweek cup exploits. With several players completing the full ninety minutes against Chelsea, recovery will be the primary focus for the coaching staff over the next forty-eight hours.

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"It's three in a row at home which is very important. We were struggling a little bit at home. Now we have the confidence of winning three in a row and now we have the biggest one against Arsenal on Sunday," Iraola concluded.