Ancelotti insists Ronaldo has no regrets over Al-Nassr move after visit from superstar in Saudi Arabia

Carlo Ancelotti believes Cristiano Ronaldo made the right call in moving to Al-Nassr after the 37-year-old visited Real Madrid training.

Former Madrid man Ronaldo paid side a visit

Ancelotti asked about situation

Los Blancos manager backed Ronaldo's call

WHAT HAPPENED? The topic of Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League is never far from discussion and the subject came up once more during Ancelotti's press conference prior to their Super Cup final against Barcelona on Sunday in Riyadh. The forward will forever be associated with Madrid and the Bernabeu thanks to his prolific and trophy-laden nine-year stay there. He managed to score 311 goals in just 292 appearances in the Spanish capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about Ronaldo's big-money move, Ancelotti offered a very brief response, saying: "Ronaldo is happy, very motivated. He likes the place and the country. He is highly motivated and has made the right decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is yet to feature for Al-Nassr as a result of a suspension. He smashed a phone out of an Everton fan's hand last year, with the FA subsequently handing him a two-match ban. It means he'll have to wait until January 22 at the earliest to make his competitive debut for his new side. However, he could have an unlikely reunion with Lionel Messi in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain before then.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ANCELOTTI? While he had the privilege of managing Ronaldo for a couple of seasons between 2013 and 2015, those days are now long gone. The Italian's attention will be fully on securing Super Cup success against Barcelona on Sunday evening.