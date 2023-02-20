Alexis Mac Allister's father drops summer transfer hint amid Arsenal and Chelsea links

Carlos Mac Allister has dropped a hint that his son Alexis could leave Brighton in the summer amid reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? Alexis Mac Allister has seen his stock soar since his exploits for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, as he played a key role in the Albiceleste's run to a third global crown. The 24-year-old has translated his impressive form back to Brighton at club level, leading to speculation over a big summer transfer. Mac Allister's father has now admitted that it was always the plan for his son to seek an exit at the end of the season, and he does not expect Brighton to stand in his way after supporting his development.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TyC Sports, Carlos Mac Allister said: "For now, he is at Brighton. It seems to me a very good thing that he has returned from the World Cup and has not despaired about leaving, enjoying success calmly and in peace, in a team that loves him very much.

"The reception he received has been the best. He is very well in the club. We all know that in July there will be possibilities to be able to leave. But prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract so that the club also has the opportunity of an important transfer, so that a lot can reach Brighton. It is the idea."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Chelsea and Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing the Argentine during the winter transfer window but a deal did not materialise. While Brighton sold Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, Mac Allister continued at the Amex Stadium. However, both of the Premier League giants are still in search of midfield reinforcements and could go after the Brighton star once again when the transfer window reopens.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER? Mac Allister is likely to feature in Brighton's midweek FA Cup fifth-round clash against Stoke City.