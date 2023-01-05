Al-Nassr postpone first game since Ronaldo transfer due to last-minute electrical faults

Al-Nassr have been forced to postpone their first Saudi Pro League game since confirming the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo presented on Tuesday

Signed lucrative two-year deal

Al-Nassr's return to action delayed

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was officially presented as an Al-Nassr player on Tuesday after signing a two-year contract with the Saudi outfit, who have reportedly made the 37-year-old the highest-paid player in football history. Ronaldo started training with the club after the conclusion of the glitzy event at Mrsool Park, with his focus now locked on readying himself for a highly anticipated debut in the Middle East. Al-Nassr were due to get back to SPL action against Al-Ta'ee on Thursday evening, but the club has announced that the contest has been pushed back by 24 hours due to technical problems at their stadium caused by extreme weather.

WHAT THEY SAID: An official statement on Al-Nassr's social media channels reads: "Due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium’s electricity, we have been officially informed that tonight’s match against Al Ta'i is postponed for 24 hours. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans and wish everyone safe travels."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Ronaldo won't be eligible to play against Al-Ta'ee due to the ban he was given by the English football association for a phone-smashing incident during his homecoming season at Manchester United. The Portuguese star left Old Trafford by mutual consent in November, but the two-game suspension is said to be transferrable to his new club, and he is therefore not expected to feature in Al-Nassr's rearranged fixture on Friday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Crédito: Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR & RONALDO? After Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Ta'ee, they will turn their attention to a meeting with Al-Shabab on January 14. Should Ronaldo's ban be enforced, he will not be available for his first appearance for the club until an encounter against Ettifaq eight days later.