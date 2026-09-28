How to get Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite presents a heavyweight Gulf clash as Saudi giants Al Ittihad host UAE powerhouse Shabab Al Ahli at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Karim Benzema and Al Ittihad will be looking to capitalise on home advantage in front of their passionate supporters at Al Jawhara. Shabab Al Ahli enter this matchday two fixture determined to claim vital points on the road, setting up an electrifying continental spectacle.

GOAL has all the details you need to buy match tickets and secure your seat in the stands right now.

When is Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Where to buy Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al Ahli tickets?

Official match tickets are released directly through the host platform Webook.com. Football supporters can register and buy general admission passes through the official portal as soon as public sales open.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The secondary marketplace provides options for fans looking to grab seats after primary allocations sell out.

How much are Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al Ahli tickets?

Standard general admission tickets on the official sales platform start at SAR 30, with higher-tier seating closer to the pitch reaching higher price brackets.

On secondary marketplaces like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at around SAR 100 depending on seat category and real-time demand.

Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Form

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one draw across their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also drew 0-0 with Al Fateh. The three victories include a 2-1 win over Al Nassr and a 1-3 away win at Al-Faisaly, with the side scoring seven goals and conceding three across those five games.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Tractor in the AFC Champions League Elite. They suffered a 1-3 defeat to Al-Jazira during this run, though back-to-back wins before that, including a 2-0 victory over Al-Dhafra, show the team is capable of stringing positive results together.

Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting on record between these two sides in this dataset came in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 30, 2025, when Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC won 1-0 away at Al Ittihad. That result gives the Dubai club the edge in recent history between the two, though the limited sample means the upcoming fixture is difficult to read based on head-to-head record alone.







