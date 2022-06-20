Ajax 2022-23 new home kit: Price, how to buy & design explained

Adidas' design for the Ajax 2022-23 home kit focuses on 'golden moments' with fine gold detailing

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Ajax has released a classic look for their brand new home kit for the 2022-23 season. It’s focused on what adidas are calling ‘golden moments’, and for a good reason. You’ve still got the traditional red and white colourway, but this time with a touch of gold stripe detailing on the sleeve, cuffs, and collars.

Ajax

The shirt also has a V-neck, adding an old-school look and feel to the shirt. Adidas have added their AEROREADY® technology that keeps you dry and comfortable for longer so you can emulate your heroes from the Dutch league on the pitch.

Ajax 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy

The Ajax 2022-23 home kit has already been released through the official Ajax store in the Netherlands, however, it's not yet available to order elsewhere. Once it is available elsewhere, you'll be able to find it on the adidas website.

Ajax

The adidas Ajax Home Short Sleeve Jersey is designed for breathability, with AEROREADY® technology that keeps you dry and comfortable all day long. It comes in a regular fit with a sharp v-neck and is made of 100% recycled polyester.

Get it from the official Ajax store for €90.00

The Ajax 2022-23 home kit is available from the official Ajax store. Shop the entire collection here.