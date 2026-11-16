AC Milan prepare sensational €60m bid for Real Madrid's Endrick but Jose Mourinho builds a wall

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AC Milan have emerged as serious contenders for Real Madrid prodigy Endrick, readying a substantial financial package to lure the Brazilian to the San Siro. However, the Rossoneri face a significant obstacle in the form of Jose Mourinho, who has no intention of sanctioning the departure of his young attacker.

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Rossoneri ready massive investment

Milan are preparing to test Madrid's resolve with a lucrative proposal for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick. The Italian giants are reportedly willing to offer a base fee of €60 million, which could eventually rise to €70 million through various performance-related bonuses. According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, to make the deal more palatable for the Spanish champions, Milan are also prepared to include an €80 million buy-back clause, allowing the La Liga side to reclaim the forward in the future.

Despite the significant financial commitment, the deal hinges on the approval of the coaching staff at the Santiago Bernabeu. While Florentino Perez may be tempted by such a structured offer for a player with limited minutes, the final decision likely rests with the man in the dugout. The Rossoneri hope that the inclusion of the buy-back option proves their willingness to act as a stepping stone for the player's development while providing Madrid with long-term security.

Mourinho blocks Madrid exit

The primary hurdle for the Milanese leadership remains the steadfast stance of Mourinho. The former Chelsea and Inter boss has reportedly "built a wall" around the Brazilian, viewing him as a technical investment that will yield massive returns for Madrid in the coming seasons. Mourinho believes that the depth of the squad and the density of the fixture list will eventually provide the youngster with the opportunities he needs to shine in Spain.

This firm rejection has also affected other potential suitors in Serie A. Roma have also been monitoring the situation, primarily exploring the possibility of a loan deal to bolster their attacking options under the guidance of sporting director Mauro D'Amico. However, the message from the Spanish capital has been consistent: the player is not for sale, and he will not be leaving on loan, as the manager expects him to play a part in the club's trophy pursuit.

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The Roc Nation connection

If Milan are to break through this resistance, they may rely on high-level corporate synergy rather than traditional negotiations. The club recently appointed Brett Yormark as the CEO of Milan Sports & Entertainment. Intriguingly, Brett is the twin brother of Michael Yormark, who serves as the president of Roc Nation Sports International, the agency that manages Endrick's professional interests. This family connection could provide Milan with a unique advantage in reaching the player's inner circle.

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Furthermore, RedBird owner Gerry Cardinale maintains a long-standing professional relationship with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z. These ties between the Milan hierarchy and the player's representatives could be the "hidden card" that allows the Rossoneri to keep the dialogue open, even when the Madrid coaching staff remains publicly opposed to a move. The hope is that these off-field relationships can eventually sway the player's camp toward a move to Italy.

Strategic planning for January

Milan's interest in the Brazilian comes at a time when the club is looking to add elite quality to its frontline. While other targets like Tommaso Tresoldi have been linked with a move to the San Siro, the pressing of Milan for the Madrid star remains the most ambitious play of the current regime. The club is clearly looking for a marquee signing to ignite their title charge and secure a long-term successor for their aging strikers.

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The saga is expected to intensify as the January transfer window approaches. While Mourinho's current position is one of total closure, the pressure of a €70 million total package and the influence of Roc Nation could yet alter the landscape. For now, the Brazilian remains in Madrid, but Milan have made it clear they are willing to do whatever it takes to bring one of football's brightest young talents to the San Siro this winter.