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José Mourinho does not appear to want to make changes to the Real Madrid squad during the winter transfer window, despite the presence of two players who have not featured in his plans since the start of the season, at a time when certain files remain open, chief among them the future of Endrick Felipe, who has not been given sufficient opportunities to play.

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The Spanish giants are preparing to resume their campaign after the second international break, when they face Celta Vigo on 21 November before playing eight further matches ahead of the Christmas holidays. The winter transfer window opens shortly after, in January, a period Real Madrid rarely like to use for business.

Iván Martín, a journalist at the newspaper "OK Diario", has revealed two possible exceptions. The club and Mourinho don't want to change the make-up of the squad mid-season, he explained, though they could sanction the departures of Raúl Asencio and Ferland Mendy. Neither man has featured in a single match this season.

Martín said, during his appearance on Iñaki Angulo's channel via YouTube: "Mourinho will not allow Endrick to leave, he won't let him go. The only two players he might allow to leave in the winter transfer market are Mendy and Raúl Asencio".

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His remarks came while discussing the situation of Endrick, who has played only 141 minutes this season. According to the Defensa Central website, citing the Spanish journalist, Asencio and Mendy are not part of the Portuguese coach's plans at present.

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Real Madrid left the French full-back out of their Champions League squad, handing his place to Sergio Martínez, the young talent the club signed from Racing Santander at the end of August. The midfielder has yet to appear for the first team.

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Asencio went under the knife at the end of September after fracturing the bone in his right leg, with his absence estimated at the time between two and four months. The defender may return earlier than expected, having put in a great effort during the rehabilitation programme. Mendy, meanwhile, is back training with his teammates after recovering from a serious injury to the tendon of the rectus femoris muscle in his right leg.

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A question mark over Endrick

Real Madrid are not planning to make any moves from 2 January, the date the transfer market opens in Spain. But Endrick's situation could change the calculations. His lack of appearances may push the Brazilian striker to demand a departure, perhaps this time via a permanent transfer after his loan spell at Olympique Lyon. Florentino Pérez could then act, despite Mourinho's insistence on leaving his squad untouched.

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Certain circumstances might force the club's management to rethink, exploring deals to strengthen the team if the need arises. For now, though, the prevailing mood inside Real Madrid is to keep the current group, built on the principle of not changing what is running well.

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