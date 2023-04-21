WATCH: Aaron Ramsdale what are you doing?! Arsenal goalkeeper makes SHOCKING error to gift Southampton the lead after 28 seconds in crucial Premier League clash

Arsenal went behind at the start of their Premier League match with bottom side Southampton after an awful error.

Ramsdale at fault for opener

Gifts ball to Alcaraz

Awful start by Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaron Ramsdale gifted Southampton the lead after just 28 seconds of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Southampton at the Emirates on Friday.

The goalkeeper passed the ball straight to Carlos Alcaraz, who took a touch and then whipped the ball past the England international to make it 1-0. Alcaraz then pulled out a Cristiano Ronaldo 'siiuuu' celebration after netting his third Premier League goal of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott then made it 2-0 on 14 minutes. Alcarez threaded an incisive pass through to the 34-year-old, who produced a superb low finish to beat Ramsdale. Arsenal responded quickly this time, with Gabriel Martinelli firing home a cross from Bukayo Saka to make it 2-1.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal's next game is a crunch clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 26.