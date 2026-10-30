Rock and roll Karl! Danks backs Bayern teen sensation to tear down stubborn BVB wall

Bayern Munich interim manager Aaron Danks praised Borussia Dortmund's defensive stability ahead of Saturday's clash at the Allianz Arena. Danks also offered updates on Joshua Kimmich's fitness and backed teenage midfielder Lennart Karl to handle the pressure.
Bayern prepare to unlock stubborn Dortmund backline
Bayern Munich face a stern tactical test against Niko Kovac's Borussia Dortmund side, who arrive at the Allianz Arena boasting one of the league's stingiest defenses. Both teams enter matchday eight level on 17 points at the summit of the Bundesliga standings.
Co-coach Aaron Danks highlighted Dortmund's defensive compactness as a primary challenge for his forward line.
The Bavarians aim to break down their rivals after scoring 16 goals across their last five matches in all competitions.
Danks respects BVB defensive record and English links
Reflecting on Dortmund's structure, Danks drew comparisons to European tests while noting familiarity with several visiting forwards. "They're very good defensively. They concede very few goals," Danks stated.
"We often play against opponents who set up like that, like against Arsenal. They also hadn't conceded in the Champions League before coming here."
"But Dortmund also have good forwards. I know a few of them from my time in England. We need to be ready for every phase of the game," Danks asserted.
Danks backs rising star Karl and provides Kimmich update
Danks offered strong support for young midfielder Lennart Karl while updating the fitness status of senior stars. "What Lenny's going through is completely normal. At his age, it's like a rollercoaster with ups and downs," Danks explained. "We fully support him... He's done very well in the last two games."
On team news, Danks added: "The game comes too early for Manuel Neuer... Jo Kimmich has had two individual sessions and will train with the team today. We'll then see with him."
Max Eberl added that Kimmich will make the final decision alongside medical staff regarding his inclusion.
High-stakes Klassiker awaits at Allianz Arena
Danks reassured supporters that his squad is fully prepared for the world's gaze on Saturday evening.
With both teams level on points, victory would offer either side valuable daylight in the title race.
Bayern turn their complete focus to tactical execution as kick-off approaches.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.