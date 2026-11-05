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Conference League
team-logoAGF
Cepheus Park Randers
team-logoBraga
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Anggi Riwanto
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Aarhus GF vs. Braga: how to watch today’s match live on TV and online

AGF vs Braga
AGF
Braga
Conference League

Aarhus GF play Braga in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV or streaming it today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match.

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Cepheus Park Randers

Aarhus GF and Braga kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Aarhus GF vs. Braga live today: TV channel and live stream

What has been happening at Aarhus GF and Braga?

Across their past five competitive matches, Aarhus GF have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They most recently lost 2-0 to Bröndby IF in the Superliga, having beaten Viborg 2-1 before that. Aarhus drew 1-1 with Egnatia in the Conference League. Overall, they scored seven goals and conceded five during this period.

Braga's recent form has also been inconsistent: two wins and one defeat from five matches, with one match recorded as a defeat despite a 2-2 scoreline. That suggests a cup match decided by a penalty shootout or something similar. Most recently, Braga beat Famalicao 3-0 in Liga Portugal. They also won 2-0 away to KAA Gent in the Conference League.

AGF

AGF - Form

FCK
D1-1
EGN
D1-1
VFF
W2-1
FCR
W1-2
BIF
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BRA

BRA - Form

GV
L1-2
GNT
W2-0
NAC
L1-0
FAM
L2-2
FAM
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Line-ups

AGF vs Braga lineups

3-4-2-1
AGF crest
AGF
AGF
Formation
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
4-3-3
M. ChristiansenM. ChristiansenL. CalloeL. CalloeC. RoeslerC. RoeslerT. MoelgaardT. MoelgaardG. LinksG. LinksS. JoergensenS. JoergensenK. ArnstadK. ArnstadR. CarstensenR. CarstensenM. KnudsenM. KnudsenC. McCowattC. McCowattS. TchamcheS. TchamcheB. FontesB. FontesA. BarisicA. BarisicD. TravassosD. TravassosG. LagerbielkeG. LagerbielkeV. GomezV. GomezJ. GorbyJ. GorbyJ. MoutinhoJ. MoutinhoM. DorgelesM. DorgelesP. VictorP. VictorG. MartinezG. MartinezR. HortaR. Horta
Braga crest
Braga
BRA
3-4-2-1
AGF

Starting XI

Braga

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Poulsen
  • F. Carvalho
AGF

Injuries and Suspensions

Braga

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Form

AGF

AGF - Form

FCK
D1-1
EGN
D1-1
VFF
W2-1
FCR
W1-2
BIF
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BRA

BRA - Form

GV
L1-2
GNT
W2-0
NAC
L1-0
FAM
L2-2
FAM
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Head-to-head record

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
321031+27
D
W
W
2
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
3
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
4
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
8
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
9
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
10
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
312031+25
D
D
W
11
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
12
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
13
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
14
AjaxAjaxAJX
311132+14
D
W
L
15
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
311132+14
D
W
L
16
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31113304
D
L
W
17
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
18
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
21
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
302145-12
D
D
L
23
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
302112-12
D
L
D
24
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
25
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
302113-22
D
L
D
26
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302126-42
D
L
D
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
ThunThunTHU
301202-21
D
L
L
32
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
301226-41
D
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
301215-41
D
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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