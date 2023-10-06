Another American in Milan?! Chistian Pulisic's USMNT teammate Joseph Scally has been 'circled in red' as Rossoneri look to bolster fullback position

- Scally linked with Milan move
- Would join USMNT teammates Pulisic and Musah
- Milan 2nd in Serie A
WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic and Musah's start to life in Italy has been positive, with the Rossoneri second in Serie A and level points with the league leaders, arch rivals Inter. According to rumors from Calcio Mercato, the American could soon be joined by his international teammate Joe Scally, with the 20-year-old full-back reportedly being considered as a key January transfer target for Milan.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The rumors are a reflection of Milan's need to sure up their back line, and Scally has been pinpointed as a player who could potentially help do that. If Scally ends up in Italy with Milan this January, he'd be the third American on their roster with Musah and Pulisic.
WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN? The Rossoneri take on Genoa in Serie A action on Saturday.