Competition! Man City facing fight with West Ham to sign Jeremy Doku as Hammers see bid rejected

Manchester City could go head-to-head with West Ham in the battle to sign Jeremy Doku after the Hammers' opening bid was rejected.

West Ham offer for Doku rejected

Man City want Belgian winger

Rennes want £47 million ($60m)

WHAT HAPPENED? City are keen to sign Doku from Stade Rennes this summer, but they aren't the only Premier League club with that plan. According to FootMercato, the Ligue 1 side have rejected an opening bid from West Ham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rennes have reportedly set a £47m ($60m) asking price for the 21-year-old Belgian winger, who scored seven goals and provided four assists in 35 games last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City are looking to bring in a new winger following the £30m sale of Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli. Cole Palmer - also 21 - has started the season well, scoring in both the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup final.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOKU?: Doku was named among the substitutes for Rennes' Ligue 1 match away at Lens on Sunday. City have repeatedly agreed personal terms with the youngster, but are yet to make an offer to his club. The treble-winners are also exploring a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.