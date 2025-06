This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘Zero substance’ to Andre Onana transfer rumours but Man Utd will ‘entertain a sale’ if the right offer is tabled for Saudi Pro League-linked goalkeeper A. Onana Manchester United Saudi Pro League Premier League Transfers While there is “zero substance” to the transfer talk raging around Andre Onana, Manchester United will “entertain a sale” at the right price. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Questions asked of Cameroonian custodian

Linked with a move to the Middle East

Busy summer on the cards at Old Trafford Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask