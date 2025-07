This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Yoane Wissa walks out of Brentford training camp after head turned by Tottenham & Newcastle transfer interest Y. Wissa Brentford Tottenham Newcastle United Nottingham Forest Transfers Premier League Brentford star Yoane Wissa has reportedly left the team's pre-season training camp amid transfer links with Tottenham and Newcastle. Wissa leaves Brentford training camp

Linked with Tottenham and Newcastle

Magpies set to make offer for forward Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask