Yan Diomande handed golden opportunity to replace Vinicius Jr as Jose Mourinho faces Real Madrid selection dilemma

Diomande arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu burdened by massive expectations after costing the Spanish giants a staggering €146 million. Until now, the highly-rated youngster has largely been forced to wait patiently behind the club's number seven.

The teenager has made a steady start to life in the Spanish capital, registering one goal and two assists in ten appearances across all competitions. His influence on the pitch has been growing progressively with every passing week.

Even before the fateful clash against Villarreal, a growing chorus of voices around the club were beginning to call for Diomande to start ahead of his team-mate. Now, with the path cleared, he can operate in his preferred position without direct competition.