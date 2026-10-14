Vinícius Júnior reacts to lengthy suspension and explains anger after being substituted

Vinícius Júnior has reacted to Real Madrid's 3-4 win over AS Roma and the four-match ban he has received in LaLiga. The Brazilian was unhappy with the timing of the news. "I only heard about it at the stadium."

Despite a difficult season so far, Vinícius thought he had scored against Villarreal last weekend in a 1-0 win. A VAR check wiped out his goal, and the referee showed him a straight red card for pulling opponent Nathan Saliba's hair in the build-up.

Vinícius could barely believe it and was on the verge of attacking the referee. Antonio Rüdiger stepped in to protect the official from his furious team-mate. On Wednesday, the forward learned he had received a two-match ban for pulling Saliba's hair and another two-match ban for his angry outburst. As a result, he will miss El Clásico, among other matches.

"I think the ban has come at a bad time," Vinícius said after the victory over Roma. "They had all day to impose the ban, and I only found out when I arrived at the stadium. The rule is new, and LaLiga officials always come to explain new things to us, but not this time."

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 SEV

On the incident, Vinícius said: "I have never committed a violent act against another player. I am often brought down, though, and a yellow card is always enough for me," said Vini, who was also critical of his performance against Roma. Coach José Mourinho took the angry Brazilian off after half-time for compatriot Endrick, who emerged as one of the standout players at Stadio Olimpico.

"It's normal that I was angry after being substituted, because I always want to be at my best and help the team. The substitutions changed the team. Endrick changed the dynamic and was the best player. And Carlos (Espí, ed.) came on for a few minutes, but he scored."

Looking back at his own display, Vinícius added: "I'm angry with myself that I wasn't at my best. In the end, Vini always comes back, and I have no doubt that I will do so again." The winger also addressed the Real Madrid fans, who constantly boo and criticise him. "The booing certainly doesn't help, but people pay for their tickets."

"We play better when the fans are behind us. Then Bellingham plays better, Mbappé plays better, I play better... I think it's easier to boo me because I've been here longer and I'm one of the captains."

Vinícius also made a promise to the Real Madrid fans. "I'll come back. When I arrived as a youngster, many people laughed at me, and in the end I scored more than a hundred goals for Real Madrid." The 26-year-old South American has recorded 129 goals and 103 assists for Real Madrid in 385 appearances.



