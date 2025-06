This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'Red everywhere' - Wrexham placed in same bracket as USWNT as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney send another team to The Soccer Tournament Wrexham League One TST USA Wrexham’s travelling support has been likened to the USWNT as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney send another team to The Soccer Tournament. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons continue to build fanbase

Will be back in TST action for 2025

Excitement building in the United States Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Friendlies USA CHN Match preview