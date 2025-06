This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Wrexham chief Ryan Reynolds purchases new sports team with Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman Wrexham Championship League One Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has bought another sports team with fellow Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Reynolds and Jackman partner to buy team

Reynolds has had huge success with Wrexham

New investment in another sport Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask