This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Wrexham in Las Vegas Part III: Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney fund another promotion party in Sin City as Phil Parkinson makes 'phone off' admission Wrexham P. Parkinson League One Championship M. Cleworth Wrexham are heading to Las Vegas for a third successive year, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney funding another promotion party. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below First headed to Nevada in 2023

Secured third successive promotion

Coaching team will not join players Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask