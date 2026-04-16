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World Football Giving Day: Everything you need to know about the game's newest "Global Heart"

CULTURE
J. Mata
J. Klopp

Jurgen Klopp, Vivianne Miedema, and Juan Mata are leading the charge for the beautiful game's first-ever global day of charity. Here is everything you need to know.

Football is often called the beautiful game, but on May 26, it’s aiming to be the most generous one.

Building on the momentum of the UN's World Football Day and looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a massive new charitable initiative has arrived: World Football Giving Day. Backed by some of the biggest names in the sport and spearheaded by the social impact movement Common Goal, the day is designed to unite the entire global football family to support communities in need.

But what exactly is the initiative, who is taking part, and how can you get involved? GOAL breaks it all down.

  • What is World Football Giving Day?

    Think of it as the football equivalent of 'Giving Tuesday'. It is a dedicated, annual global moment for everyone involved in the sport—from superstar athletes and massive brands to grassroots clubs and everyday fans—to mobilise and give back.

    The initiative builds on the famous "1% pledge" launched by Common Goal in 2017, where players and coaches donate 1% of their salaries to high-impact community organisations. Now, World Football Giving Day is opening those doors so that everyone can participate, supporting over 80 registered non-profits that tackle issues like gender equity, mental health, and social cohesion.

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  • When is World Football Giving Day?

    The event will take place annually on May 26.

    The date was specifically chosen to follow the United Nations' official World Football Day (May 25). The idea is simple: May 25 is for recognising the global culture of the sport, and May 26 is for taking action to improve society through it.

  • Which players and managers are involved?

    The movement already boasts a star-studded list of champions.

    Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a major voice for the campaign, stating: "World Football Giving Day is a reminder that the game we love can also create opportunity and hope. It’s about showing that football has a heart, and that together we can make a real difference."

    He is joined by Common Goal pioneer Juan Mata, Arsenal and WSL legend Vivianne Miedema, Spain international Dani Olmo, Irene Paredes, Sofie Junge Pedersen, and Jessie Fleming. Major global brands like adidas are also throwing their weight behind the initiative.

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  • What is the hands heart gesture and #WeAreIn?

    At the core of the campaign is the hands heart gesture. You will likely see players, managers, and fans throwing up heart hands in photos and on social media to signal their connection and care for the movement.

    This is paired with the official hashtag #WeAreIn, creating a collective rallying cry for the football world to stand for something bigger than 90 minutes on the pitch.


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  • How can fans get involved?

    Participation is designed to be completely open and flexible. Here is how you can join the movement on May 26:

    Donate: Head over to the official website at www.worldfootballgivingday.org. You can choose to donate directly to any of the 80+ registered non-profits.

    Take Local Action: If you can't donate online, the initiative encourages fans to find their own ways to give back to their local communities or grassroots clubs.

    Spread the Word: Post a photo making the hands heart gesture on social media, tag your friends or teammates, and use the hashtag #WeAreIn to keep the momentum going.