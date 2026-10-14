Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Why William Saliba was missing from Arsenal's official 2026/27 squad photo
Missing from the squad photo
Saliba was completely missing as Arsenal released their official 2026-27 first-team squad photo on social media. Mikel Arteta posed alongside his players behind the Premier League and Community Shield trophies at their London Colney training base.
Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the France international was not present in the annual image. His omission instantly caused a wave of concern among supporters online given his ongoing fitness issues. Saliba has been sidelined since July with a back problem. He suffered the severe blow and was forced off during his nation's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain.
- Getty Images
Arsenal clarify his sudden absence
Arsenal quickly moved to reassure their fanbase and stop any unhelpful speculation regarding their star defender. They released a brief statement to clarify the exact reason for his non-appearance.
Writing on X, Arsenal explained: "Due to a medical appointment, William Saliba was not available this afternoon."
The update confirmed that the 25-year-old was simply attending a scheduled check-up rather than suffering any sudden setback. He is currently stepping up his rehabilitation ahead of a highly anticipated return to first-team action.
Adapting to the injury setback
Saliba has been a fundamental part of the Arsenal defence under Arteta in recent seasons. He has established himself as a dominant force since making his Premier League debut in August 2022, earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year in every subsequent campaign.
Across all competitions, the centre-back has made 184 appearances for the club and scored eight goals. He signed a new five-year contract in September last year to secure his future in north London until 2030.
In his absence, summer signing Ezri Konsa has stepped in to form a solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence. Arteta also has Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie available as reliable backup options.
- Getty Images Sport
Stepping up his injury recovery
The good news for Arsenal is that Saliba is already making significant progress in his recovery programme. The defender did not require surgery on his back issue and is now successfully training on grass again.
He is currently eyeing a comeback in November as the club faces a congested winter fixture schedule. His eventual return will provide a massive boost to the squad as they continue their current campaign.
Arteta will carefully manage his reintegration into full training over the coming weeks. The medical staff will ensure he is in peak physical condition before allowing him to make his first appearance of the season.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting