‘Doesn’t want to talk about it’ - Why USMNT star Christian Pulisic is skipping Gold Cup duty as Taylor Twellman & former MLS midfielder Dax McCarty discuss ‘soap opera’ sparked by ‘Captain America’

Taylor Twellman says Christian Pulisic is skipping USMNT duty at the 2025 Gold Cup due to a long-standing injury, but “doesn’t want to talk about it”.