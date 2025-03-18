This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Why Man City can’t be ‘relegated to League Two’ in FFP case but Premier League can ‘effectively guarantee’ demotion out of the top-flight Manchester City Premier League Manchester City cannot be “relegated to League Two” in their FFP case, but the Premier League can “effectively guarantee” demotion from the top tier. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below At least 115 charges hanging over the Etihad

Verdict yet to be delivered in long-running saga

Potential punishments being speculated on Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FA Cup BOU MCI Match preview