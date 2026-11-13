Why ‘exceptionally good’ Gio Reyna has been ‘bouncing around’ as Brad Friedel backs USMNT star to overcome injury issues & prove worth at Strasbourg

Asked for his assessment of this version of Reyna and whether full potential can finally be unlocked, former USMNT goalkeeper Friedel - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - told GOAL: “Unfortunately for him, a lot of the bouncing around has been due to injuries.

“Hopefully, his body has mended itself, so to speak, and he's matured into his body. If you look back when he got his first injuries, his body wasn't even fully developed yet. He wasn't even fully grown. When you're a young player and you get your first injuries while you're still growing, it's really dangerous on your body to get another injury and another one and another one. That's unfortunately what happened to him.

“I don't think it's ever a question of his talent at all. There's no way that all these clubs would try to persevere through the injuries by signing him and taking him if he didn't have the quality.

“He's the type of player whose body just needed that little bit of time to mend all together - his joints, his tendons, his ligaments, everything - and now he can get a good run of games. I hope for him that he just has 12 straight months of no injuries. Between 60 and 90 minutes of football every weekend, no injuries, get through a full season, let your body get used to that, and I think you’ll see a really wonderful player.

“I think he is very good. Everybody knows he's good, but I don't think people in the world quite know exactly how good he is because he's never had a run of games. This kid is exceptionally good. He just needs a little bit of luck.”