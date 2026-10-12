"What about the memories?" - Steven Gerrard rejects retroactive Premier League medals amid Manchester City charges

Speaking on The Overlap, Gerrard discussed the possibility of Liverpool being named champions of the 2013/14 campaign if Manchester City have their titles voided. While many fans have revelled in the idea, Gerrard maintains a different perspective.

"It’s not personal for me in terms of the Man City players, because they’re all outstanding players, they’ve lived the moment and they deserved to [win]," Gerrard said. "I’m not someone who’s going to sit here and say I would accept a Premier League medal or I want one that they’ve got."