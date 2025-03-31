This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/FX Would Welcome to Wrexham survive ‘brutal’ relegation? Documentary update with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney yet to green light Season 5 during push for promotion into the Championship Wrexham League One Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made no decision on Season 5 of Welcome to Wrexham, but the documentary could survive “brutal” relegation. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cameras followed drama since takeover in 2021

New series will document 2024-25 campaign

