"We're ready": PSG issues a challenge to FC Bayern Munich ahead of the Champions League semi-final

There was no such drama in Angers. Kang-In Lee (7'), Senny Mayulu (39') and Lucas Beraldo (52') scored for the visitors, who left Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, plus attackers Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, on the bench. The win never looked in doubt even after Gonçalo Ramos was dismissed with a second yellow card in the 74th minute, leaving Paris with ten men.

The mood, though, turned somewhat sombre because of two enforced substitutions: Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez both played only the first half. Hakimi appeared to be struggling after a sprint but remained on the pitch until half-time. The same applied to Hernandez, who had previously been clutching his left thigh on several occasions. Enrique did not comment on either player’s condition, though Hakimi at least was already walking towards the team bus after the match without any visible discomfort.