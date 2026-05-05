'We are not going to give up' - Jeremy Doku issues defiant Premier League title warning to Arsenal as Man City fall five points behind

City’s hopes of securing another Premier League title suffered a significant blow on Monday as they were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton.

Despite the frustrating result at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Doku emerged as the standout performer, netting two goals including a late equaliser that prevented an even more damaging defeat.

The draw means Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal now sit five points clear at the summit, putting the Gunners in pole position to end their 20-year wait for a league championship. However, Doku remains adamant that the race is far from over and that City have the stomach for the fight as the season enters its final stretch.