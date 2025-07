This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wayne Rooney warned management return will be 'hard' after signing BBC Match of the Day deal as Man Utd legend tipped for same permanent career change as Gary Neville & Roy Keane W. Rooney Manchester United Premier League Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been warned returning to management will be "hard" after his new deal with BBC Match of the Day. Rooney to join MOTD

Without a club since Plymouth exit

Louis Saha expects him to stick to punditry Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MUN LEE Match preview